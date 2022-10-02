Lukashenko is afraid of participating in war against Ukraine and is doing everything to prevent Belarus from entering there - Budanov

The self-proclaimed "president" Oleksandr Lukashenko is afraid of the participation of Belarus in the war launched by Russia against Ukraine, he will do everything to prevent this from happening.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Censor.NET informs with reference to UNIAN.

"The leadership of the Russian Federation tried to persuade Lukashenko to enter the war. There is a certain format that was offered to them, for which Lukashenko in his characteristic... very nicely tries to "spin" out of it. That is, he does not refuse, and does not agree, and does in fact, everything is done so that this does not happen," explained the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

According to Budanov, Lukashenko did a lot of harm to Ukraine, because he gave his territory to the Russian Federation to invade Ukraine and shell it.

"But he is afraid of this (participation in the war. - Ed.). He will do everything to prevent Belarus from entering there," added the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

According to him, Belarus is now largely dependent on China's position:

"And they will look around and ask only about China. In the near future, they will probably stop asking Russia about anything... China, unlike Russia, is now a really influential state. Russia is an exclusively dependent territory, nothing more," Budanov concluded.

Read more: Russians transfer first mobilized people to South of Ukraine - People’s Deputy of "Voice", soldier Kostenko