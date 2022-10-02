Liberation of Lyman shows that Ukrainians are making progress and are capable of repelling Russian forces, - Stoltenberg

Any use of nuclear weapons will have grave consequences for Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized this in an interview with NBC, Censor.NET informs with reference to DW.

He called Vladimir Putin's "nuclear rhetoric" dangerous and irresponsible.

The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance also expressed the opinion that "the best way to respond to Russia's announced annexation" of Ukrainian territories is to continue supporting Ukraine. According to Stoltenberg, the liberation of the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine shows that the Ukrainians "are making progress and are able to repel Russian forces."

It will be recalled that the analysts of the Institute for the Study of War reported on September 13 that after the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers do not have the strength to strengthen the new front line. Even then, active fighting for the Lyman continued.

At the end of the month, it became known that the Armed Forces surrounded the settlement. On the afternoon of October 1, the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian troops had entered the city.

Later, Russia confirmed the escape of occupational forces from Lyman.