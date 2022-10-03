Since Iranian drones’ attacks in the south, Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 29 of them, 12 of them reached their targets - JC "South"

Russians launch Iranian-made drones in whole groups, as they are more effective in this way. During the entire period of use of these drones by Russia’s army in South, Ukrainian forces shot down 29 of them, and only 12 drones reached their targets.

This was reported on the air of the telethon by Nataliya Humeniuk, spokeswoman of the operational command "South", informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LeagueBusinessInform.

Humeniuk was asked why the Russians are launching Iranian-made drones in groups and whether this could be an attempt by the Russian army to detect Ukrainian air defense.

"Firstly, indeed, we do not exclude such a possibility. Secondly, this is a specific weapon, which is considered more effective in group use. Even if the first [drone] is shot down, the second one continues to perform the task. They realize that we can shoot them down," said Humeniuk.

She voiced "dry statistics", which testifies to this - for the entire period of detection of Iranian-made Russian drones in the South of Ukraine, the AFU shot down 29 drones, and only 12 drones reached their targets.

"It turns out to be quite a convincing ratio, shooting down still gives its results. Although it is really difficult to detect them with the help of devices, but they can be heard even with the unaided ear and can be seen with the help of thermal imagers," Gumenyuk said.