ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11703 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
7 911 26
release (153) Donetsk region (1895) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2128)

Ukrainian Armed Forces officially confirm liberation of Torske village in Donetsk region

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

торське

Later that evening, Ukrainian Armed Forces officials confirmed liberation of Torske settlement in Donetsk region from Russian occupants.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram channel AFU Operative, quoting the spokesman of the AFU Eastern grouping Serhiy Cherevaty.

"Our servicemen liberated the village of Torske, which is located on the way to Kreminna, they are striking with artillery fire the enemy units that are trying to gain a foothold in Kreminna and build defenses," he said.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers took control of Yampil village in Donetsk region. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 