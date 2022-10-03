Three mobilized Russians died in training center of Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation. One committed suicide, others committed suicide, - Russian media (updated)

A 46-year-old resident of Kurgan was found in the canteen of the educational center, where he was sent after mobilization.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

"The body of a 46-year-old resident of Kurgan, who was mobilized on September 26, was found on October 1 in the canteen of the tank training center of the military unit in the Sverdlovsk village of Poroshine. Cuts were found on the man's neck. According to preliminary data, he committed suicide," the message reads.

At the same time, EAnews notes that three mobilized soldiers died in the Yelan garrison of the training center of the Ministry of Defense in the village of Poroshine, Sverdlovsk region.

According to the publication's source, one mobilized person died of a heart attack, the second committed suicide, and the death of the third was related to alcohol.

Read more: State Duma of Russian Federation supported annexation of occupied territories of Ukraine

Maxim Ivanov, a deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation from the Sverdlovsk Region, said: "One mobilized person died from an attack, and another committed suicide. The third was discharged and sent home, where he immediately died of cirrhosis of the liver."

The publication notes that in the village of Poroshine, where the training center of the Yelan Ministry of Defense is located, a curfew was introduced. This is due to the fact that the mobilized constantly abused alcohol. According to sources, the sale of alcohol has been completely stopped in the village. The reason was a mass fight organized by mobilized drunks. The police, the ambulance, and even the deputy commander of the district were on the way.

Later, the ombudsman of the Russian Federation Tetyana Merzlyakova explained that one mobilized person died due to an epileptic fit against the background of alcohol poisoning.