AFU are anchored in territories of Kherson region liberated from occupiers, - OC "South"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to fight actively in the Kherson region and are entrenched in the already liberated territories. At the same time, some settlements suffer from enemy shelling along the front line.

This was reported by the head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South" Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We continue fighting and entrenchment in those territories that have already been liberated and are still being defended. We also continue to work with the local population along the contact line, and along the front line in populated areas that suffer from enemy fire.

There are almost 45 settlements that have been shelled during the past 24 hours, and this means that the intensification of fire can be very damaging to the local population. We organize an evacuation, if people have such an opportunity and desire, they can use it," she said.

According to Humeniuk, in the territories still captured, the invaders are conducting yard patrols, trying to identify men aged 18-35, that is, of mobilization age, in order to recruit them into the reserves they are creating to replenish their troops.

