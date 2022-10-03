ENG
Enemy Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down in Kherson region, - Air Force

At noon today, an enemy Su-25 aircraft was shot down in the Berislav district of the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"On October 3, at noon, in the Berislav district of the Kherson region, a unit of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command "South" shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft," the message reads.

