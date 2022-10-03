"DPR" and "LPR" "included" in Russian Federation within 2014. Regarding borders of "joining" of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, "we are consulting with people", - Peskov

Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, Dmytro Peskov, said that the DPR and LPR are part of the Russian Federation in 2014, and the question of borders will be resolved during further discussions with the population regarding the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

He informed journalists about this on Monday, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Russian mass media.

To a clarifying question, whether there is an unequivocal answer to the question regarding the borders, Peskov said: "That is the unequivocal answer for now. We will continue to consult with the people who live in these areas."

When asked to comment on whether the areas of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions controlled by Kyiv are Russian territory, Peskov said: "I have nothing more to add at the moment."

Journalists asked Peskov in what form the discussion with the population of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions on the issue of borders will continue, Peskov said: "At the moment I cannot answer your question."

