ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15176 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
26 251 44
war (20322) Kharkiv region (1064) de-occupation (233)

The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Borova and Shyykivka in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders liberated Borova and Shyykivka in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET informs.

"There was information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Borova and Shyykivka in the Kharkiv region. There is not much time left until the border of the Luhansk region," the message says.

Confirmation is currently awaited from the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Read more: AFU are anchored in territories of Kherson region liberated from occupiers, - OC "South"

The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Borova and Shyykivka in Kharkiv region 01
The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Borova and Shyykivka in Kharkiv region 02

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 