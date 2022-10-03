The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Borova and Shyykivka in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders liberated Borova and Shyykivka in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET informs.

"There was information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Borova and Shyykivka in the Kharkiv region. There is not much time left until the border of the Luhansk region," the message says.

Confirmation is currently awaited from the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

