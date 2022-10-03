CSTO bloc will not take part in Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, - MFA of Kazakhstan

The CSTO’s participation in the war on the territory of Ukraine is not part of the organization’s area of responsibility.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Informburo, this was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov.

According to him, Kazakhstan is based on the principles of territorial integrity of states, their sovereign equality and peaceful existence in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

"In general, the area of ​​responsibility of the CSTO is clearly defined by the internationally recognized territories of the member states of the organizations, and collective security is ensured within these territories. Thus, the issue of the CSTO's participation in the zone of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is not on the agenda," Smadiyarov explained.

