State Duma of Russian Federation supported annexation of occupied territories of Ukraine

The State Duma of the Russian Federation "ratified" the agreements on "the entry of the DPR, LPR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions into Russia."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

The corresponding draft laws on "ratification" were submitted to the State Duma by Putin.

Parliamentarians unanimously adopted a decision on the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Read more: CSTO bloc will not take part in Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, - MFA of Kazakhstan