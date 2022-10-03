Information in Italian newspaper about submarine "Belhorod" with atomic torpedo is manipulative, - CCD

The Italian newspaper La Repubblica spread information manipulation about the movement of the Russian submarine Belgorod, which was picked up by other world media.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Center for Counteraction Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

"Referring, as it were, to a NATO intelligence report, La Repubblica writes that "Putin seems to be close to increasing the level of nuclear confrontation." According to the media's conclusions, there are fears that the mission of the Belgorod submarine, spotted in Arctic waters, is the first in history to test the Poseidon nuclear torpedo, which is often called the "Doomsday" warhead, the message says.

The CCD notes that as of October 3, such information has not been made public on the NATO website. Also, NATO regularly records the activity of Russian submarines since the Cold War, and the Alliance announced the modernization of navigation systems and armament of Russian submarines as early as 2016.

"Such unsubstantiated statements by the media only increase informational terrorism in the Russian Federation," the Center for Counteraction Disinformation emphasized.

