Ukrainian servicemen are offered permission to travel abroad during martial law, draft law

Parliamentarians propose to grant servicemen the right to travel abroad to visit relatives.

As Censor.NET informs, the corresponding project of the law No. 8090 was registered in the parliament.

"The purpose of the draft law is the legislative settlement of the issue of properly marking the contribution of the defenders of Ukraine to the defense of Ukraine, the protection of the safety of the population and the interests of the state in connection with the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. ... And in order to ensure the preservation of the integrity of the families of servicemen, there was a need to grant them the right to temporarily travel abroad so that they can visit their relatives," the explanatory note reads.

Thus, it is proposed to grant servicemen the right to travel abroad to visit relatives by blood or family members by marriage at the expense of the additional leave already provided for in the current legislation for servicemen during martial law. Also, the provisions of the draft law define the procedure for granting military personnel such vacations.

Read more: State Duma of Russian Federation supported annexation of occupied territories of Ukraine