EU and Ukraine signed memorandum on macro-finance for 5 billion euros, - Shmyhal

Ukraine should receive the first tranche in mid-October.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Prime Minister Denys Shmygal's Twitter.

"This is another gesture that demonstrates the EU's support for Ukraine, so that it wins the war, rebuilds and moves towards a European future," said Denys Shmyhal.

Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis also announced the signing of the memorandum.

"I am happy to sign the second memorandum of understanding with Ukraine since the Russian Federation started its brutal war. This time, the EU is providing Ukraine with EUR 5 billion to cover urgent liquidity needs, pay wages, and pensions. We will provide the first part in mid-October, the next two tranches will be later this year," wrote Dombrovskis.

