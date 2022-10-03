ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14889 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Aid to Ukraine
508 3
Valdis Dombrovskis (16) aid (1491) Ukraine (5512) funding (168) European Union (2070) Denys Shmyhal (408)

EU and Ukraine signed memorandum on macro-finance for 5 billion euros, - Shmyhal

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

єс,євросоюз

Ukraine should receive the first tranche in mid-October.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Prime Minister Denys Shmygal's Twitter.

"This is another gesture that demonstrates the EU's support for Ukraine, so that it wins the war, rebuilds and moves towards a European future," said Denys Shmyhal.

Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis also announced the signing of the memorandum.

"I am happy to sign the second memorandum of understanding with Ukraine since the Russian Federation started its brutal war. This time, the EU is providing Ukraine with EUR 5 billion to cover urgent liquidity needs, pay wages, and pensions. We will provide the first part in mid-October, the next two tranches will be later this year," wrote Dombrovskis.

Read more: EU plans to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, - Spiegel

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 