Russia sells stolen Ukrainian grain and spends money on war, - Associated Press

Russia took out dozens of ships with grain from the occupied regions of Ukraine. The proceeds from the sale were used to finance the war.

This is evidenced by an investigation by The Associated Press, Censor.NET informs.

According to the investigation, Russia stole $530 million worth of Ukrainian grain. Journalists used satellite images and maritime communications data to track 30 ships transporting grain from the occupied regions of Ukraine to ports in Turkey, Syria, Lebanon and other countries.

Documents in the public domain, publications on social networks and comments of farmers were also analyzed in order to reveal the details of the mass operation of the Russian Federation regarding the smuggling of Ukrainian grain.

