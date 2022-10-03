Ukraine offers US to agree on potential targets in event of transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukrainian Armed Forces, - CNN

According to CNN, Ukraine offers the Biden administration to agree on potential targets in the event of the transfer of ATACMS missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the LIGA.

U.S. officials say that in an effort to overcome White House resistance to providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles, Ukrainian authorities are now offering the U.S. full and ongoing information on a list of potential Russian targets.

Such transparency essentially gives the US a "veto right" over Ukraine's actions regarding certain types of weapons from allies and is intended to convince Washington that the provision of long-range missiles will not lead to strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, which the US fears.

We remind you that ATACMS is an American operational-tactical missile complex with a ballistic missile. M142 HIMARS and M270 MLRS launchers are used to launch missiles. Different modifications of the ATACMS missile have a firing range of 165 to 310 km. Until now, Ukraine has received HIMARS projectiles that hit at 70-80 km. They are used to hit warehouses and headquarters in the rear of the invaders.

Read more: Russia sells stolen Ukrainian grain and spends money on war, - Associated Press