Germany will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the Day of German Unity, which is celebrated on October 3, called to protect the unity of Ukraine in particular.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

"We stand together and support Ukraine and its citizens in their struggle for freedom, unity and justice," Sholtz said in a video message.

The head of the German government emphasized that Germany has been supporting Kyiv for a long time and made it clear to Russian President Putin that "borders cannot be moved by force."

The chancellor also assured that Germany will continue to support Ukraine "as much as necessary".

