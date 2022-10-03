Crimeans daily inform Ukrainian authorities about Russian missile launches from Black Sea

Residents of temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula inform Ukrainian officials about missile launches from waters of Black Sea.

"Residents of the occupied Crimea continue to inform us daily about the launches of Russian missiles from the Black Sea - all these shells are flying towards Ukrainian cities," the statement reads.

Citizens of Ukraine - residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea - also promptly report on the socio-economic situation on the peninsula, the movement of Russian troops, the movement of resistance to the occupation, etc.

The Mission reminded that all information about the situation in Crimea should be sent to this address: [email protected].