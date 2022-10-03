Congresswoman Spartz: Yermak is spreading propaganda in media about my vote against $12 billion bill for Ukraine. I advise you not to interfere in US party politics
News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics World
Congresswoman Spartz says that Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak is spreading propaganda in media about her vote in the U.S. Congress against the bill for $600 billion, including $12 billion for Ukraine.
It was stated by Congresswoman Spartz in Twitter, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"Ukraine's de facto president, Andriy Yermak, is spreading Kremlin-style propaganda in his media outlets about my "NO" vote on a reckless $600 billion bill (including $12 billion for Ukraine). I would like to give advice to the government of Ukraine: do not interfere in U.S. party politics - Republicans will be at the head of the next Congress," Spartz said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...