Which Musk do you like the most? - Zelensky reacted to anti-Ukrainian post of American billionaire

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to a message from Tesla Inc. Elon Musk, who put forward an idea to transfer the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea to Russia, and also called Ukraine’s victory in war as unlikely, as Russia has a larger population and conducts mobilization.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted about it and attached the poll to the publication.

"Which Elon Musk do you like more: the one who supports Ukraine? The one that supports Russia?" the Ukrainian President asked.

Earlier, Musk tweeted:"Ukraine-Russia peace: repeat the elections of the annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia will leave if it is the will of the people. Crimea is formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (before Khrushchev's mistake). Water supply to Crimea is secured. Ukraine remains neutral". He attached a vote to the post.