US to give Ukraine four HIMARS systems in new military aid package - Reuters

US plans to provide four HIMARS MLRS to Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of a new $625 million military assistance package.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Reuters referring to its own resources.

The new military aid package, according to sources, will be announced on Tuesday.

This is the first U.S. aid package since Russia announced the "annexation" of Ukrainian territory and the second package after Ukraine's significant success on the battlefield, the agency writes.

Two sources said that the US aid package will include:

four HIMARS MLRS, ammunition, mines and mine-clearing vehicles.

