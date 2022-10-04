Russian aggression caused more than $36 billion damage to Ukrainian ecology, - Minister Stryles

Environmental damage in Ukraine caused by Russian invasion is estimated at over $36 billion euros, and millions of hectares of nature reserves are under threat.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated on Monday in the European Parliament by Environment and Natural Resources Minister Ruslan Strylets, reports Reuters.

"According to estimates of the Ukrainian government, the amount of damage from air pollution caused by the war in Ukraine is currently about 25 billion euros, in addition, another 11.4 billion euros are needed to eliminate the consequences of soil pollution," the agency quoted the Ukrainian Minister as saying.

Strylets also noted that a fifth of protected areas in Ukraine are under threat of destruction, and about two thousand specific cases of direct damage to the environment have already been documented.

Читайте на "Цензор.НЕТ": На Харківщині російські війська завдали шкоди довкіллю майже на 80 млрд грн, - Держекоінспекція. ФОТОрепортаж