No need to hide by word "peace" those words "let Russia continue killing and raping" - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged not to hide behind word "peace" an approval of Russian army to continue committing war crimes against Ukrainians.

It was stated by him in Twitter

"Those who offer Ukraine to give up its people and land - allegedly in order not to hurt Putin's wounded ego or to save Ukraine from suffering - should not hide behind the word "peace" the words "Let the Russians kill and rape thousands more innocent Ukrainians and seize even more territories," Kuleba wrote.

Kuleba's post appeared after the scandalous publications of American billionaire Elon Musk on Twitter, in which he proposed to vote whether Ukraine should give up Crimea in favor of Russia and not join NATO, allegedly to avoid even more victims.