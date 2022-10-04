In southern direction, AFU destroyed 87 Russians, "Uragan" anti-aircraft missile system and captured two tanks, - OC "South"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south of Ukraine destroyed the enemy rocket salvo system "Uragan" and the transport and charging vehicle for it, as well as the mortar complex "Sani" of 120 caliber.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OC "South".

In addition, 87 Russians and more than 6 dozen pieces of equipment were destroyed. 2 tanks and BMP - won. 31 enemy tanks and 27 units of other armored vehicles were also eliminated.

It is noted that our aircraft made 9 strikes on enemy positions and objects. Rocket and artillery units completed 290 fire missions.

