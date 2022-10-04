As result of night shelling of Kharkiv, woman died, critical infrastructure was damaged, - Synehubov
At night, the Russians shelled two districts of Kharkiv.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET informs.
"After midnight, 1 rocket hit an enterprise in the Kholodnohirsky district. A fire broke out, previously there were no casualties.
A rocket attack damaged critical infrastructure in the Novobavarsky district. There was also a fire. Rescuers localized the consequences.
Unfortunately, a 46-year-old woman died," the message reads.
It is noted that law enforcement officers work at the sites of the shootings and record the crimes of the occupiers.
