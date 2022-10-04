418 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 786 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of October 4, 2022, more than 1,204 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 418 children died and more than 786 were injured of various degrees of severity.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 404, Kharkiv region - 251, Kyiv region - 116, Mykolaiv region - 75, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 64, Kherson region - 57, Zaporizhzhia region - 50, Dnipropetrovsk region - 30.

"During the recording of crimes committed on the territory of the Kharkiv region, it became known about the death of a 16-year-old boy on September 19 as a result of enemy shelling in the city of Kupyansk.

"It also became known that in May, 5 people, including a 17-year-old boy, died as a result of the detonation of a mine, which was hit by a car with passengers who were trying to evacuate from the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

On October 3, the occupiers shelled Marianske, Dnipropetrovsk region. A 14-year-old girl was injured. On October 2, as a result of shelling by Russian troops, the village A 12-year-old boy suffered a mine-explosive injury in Prechistivka of the Donetsk region," the report says.

2,562 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 295 were completely destroyed.