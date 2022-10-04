Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 60,800 people, 266 planes, 228 helicopters, 2,424 tanks, 1,407 artillery systems, 5,018 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 4, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 60,800.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 04.10 are approximately:

personnel - about 60,800 (+370) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2424 (+44) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5018 (+27) units,

artillery systems - 1407 (+2) units,

MLRS - 340 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 177 (+1) units,

aircraft - 266 (+1) units,

helicopters - 228 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1028 (+2),

cruise missiles - 246 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3823 (+12) units,

special equipment - 131 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions. The data is being clarified," the message says.