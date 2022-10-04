Israeli Ambassador Brodsky to Zelensky: We are helping Ukraine, but carefully

Israeli Ambassador Michael Brodsky responded to the criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who recently said he was "stunned" by the lack of aid from the country.

The diplomat said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to Brodsky, he was "hurt" to hear what Zelensky said, because Israel has been providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale war.

He noted that he understands that the president was talking about military aid, but Zelensky's words that Israel does not provide Ukraine with any military aid "do not reflect the picture in general."

"I repeat, Israel actively helps Ukraine, but without crossing the red lines that are connected with the difficult situation in the Middle East. Israel is sitting on top of a powder keg, a terrorist attack can happen at any moment, a pre-war or military situation can develop.

Therefore, Israel needs to act carefully and think about its security," the diplomat said.

Also remind, that earlier the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was "shocked" by the lack of military aid to Israel. According to the Ukrainian leader, Israel exports its weapons to other countries, but not to Ukraine.