Putin wants to conduct nuclear test on border with Ukraine, - Times

Russian dictator Putin intends to demonstrate his readiness to use weapons of mass destruction with a nuclear test on Ukraine’s borders.

The Times writes about it, Censor.NET informs.

According to the publication, the Kremlin is signaling its readiness for a major escalation as Russia loses ground on the battlefield.

Fears of nuclear escalation intensified yesterday following reports that a secret nuclear division train was moving towards Ukraine.

Polish military analyst Konrad Muzyka claims that the train of military equipment spotted in central Russia is linked to the 12th Main Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry and is "responsible for nuclear munitions, their storage, maintenance, and transportation."

