ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12768 visitors online
News WorldWar in Ukraine War
19 503 91
war (20360) Zelenskyi (3908) Peskov (249) Russia (9739) negotiations with Russia (227)

Peskov on Ukraine’s refusal to negotiate with Putin: "We will wait for change in position of Zelensky or future president of Ukraine"

News Censor.NET World War in Ukraine

пєсков

Putin’s spokesman Dmytro Peskov commented on the NSDC’s decision on the impossibility of negotiations with Putin.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

"We will wait for a change in the position of Zelensky or the future president of Ukraine," he said.

It will be recalled that earlier Zelensky approved the NSDC's decision on the "impossibility of negotiations" with Putin.

Read more: Zelensky approved the decision of NSDC on "impossibility of holding negotiations" with Putin - decree

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 