Algorithm of actions in event of nuclear attack has been published

One must remain in shelter for 24 hours and eat and drink only what could not be exposed to radioactive contamination.

The algorithm was made public by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security together with the State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that iodine prophylaxis is carried out only after official notification of its necessity and is justified only when the radiation is caused by radioiodine.

In cases of use of "dirty bombs", taking iodine preparations is prohibited and can cause irreparable damage to the body.

Dosage of potassium iodide (tablets):

• babies from birth to 1 month - 16 mg;

• children (from 1 month to 3 years) - 32 mg;

• children (from 3 to 12 years old) - 62.5 mg;

• teenagers (from 12 to 18 years old), pregnant women, nursing mothers, and adults (up to 40 years old) - 125 mg.

If a nuclear explosion finds you indoors, make sure that air does not enter the room. Close all windows, doors, vents, turn off the air conditioner and heater. If possible, go to a room without windows.

Stay in shelter for 24 hours unless otherwise directed by authorities to move or evacuate. To avoid missing instructions, do not turn off the radio or other means of communication.

Do not eat or touch anything that may have been radioactively contaminated.

If your family members were in another shelter at the time of the explosion, they must remain there until they are allowed to leave.

Keep your pets indoors.

Do not use tap water until you have received an appropriate safety notice.

If a nuclear explosion caught you on the way, noticing a flash in the sky (or its reflection from surfaces), under no circumstances look in that direction. This can cause corneal burns, flash blindness, and eye burns.

Stop the car on a safe side of the road. Close all windows, doors, hatches and openings, block the flow of air from the outside. Take a protective pose (cover your head with your hands and lower your elbows to your knees).

If possible, cover your ears with headphones - this is protection against barotrauma. Cover your mouth and nose with a mask, cloth or handkerchief, and breathe through them until you are in shelter: this should protect you from radionuclides entering the body.

After the explosion, you need to find shelter immediately. The main criterion is minute availability. If there is no specially equipped storage nearby, a basement or the center of a large concrete building with a minimum number of windows and doors is better suited.

When providing assistance to the victim, first of all, it is necessary to remove radioactive substances from his clothes (undress or ask him to undress) and treat the skin with warm water and soap.

Removing clothes, cleaning the skin, wounds, body openings is necessary to prevent radionuclides from entering the body and reducing the radiation dose of the victim and others. When providing assistance to the victim, personal protective equipment should be used as much as possible: gloves, disposable coveralls, and respirators. After helping the victim, carry out decontamination on yourself.

If a person was injured during a nuclear explosion, radioactive substances can enter the body through them. Therefore, it is necessary to carry out the following procedure:

- cover the skin around open wounds with waterproof bandages to limit the spread of radioactive contamination to other parts of the body.

- carefully wash the wounds with plenty of water or saline.

- ear and nose cleaning. Gently wipe the ears and nose with a moistened sterile cotton-tipped applicator.

Oral and eye treatment. If radioactive substances enter the mouth, one should immediately brush the teeth with toothpaste and rinse the mouth several times with a 3% solution of citric acid. If the tonsils are affected, it is advisable to rinse the throat with a 3% solution of hydrogen peroxide. The eyes must be carefully washed with a large amount of physiological solution or water.

Hair cleaning. Ask the victim to wash his hair with warm water and mild soap or shampoo. The water used to wash hair cannot be used to wash other parts of the body. Avoid getting contaminated sewage into your eyes, ears, nose or mouth. Dry your hair with clean towels.

Transportation of the victim. Wrap contaminated areas or the entire victim in two layers of sheets. Monitor the victim's body temperature. After transportation, the doctors who received the victim should inspect and decontaminate the vehicle and equipment and dispose of all contaminated items.