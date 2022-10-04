Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Starosillia and Davydiv Brid in Kherson region. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders liberated Starosillia in the Kherson region. In addition, the Ukrainian flag was also raised in the village of Davydiv Brid.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"Kherson region, Starosillia. Yesterday they went to Arkhanhelske, today - to Starosillia. Step by step, Kherson region is freed from the occupiers," said one of the soldiers.

There was also information that a Ukrainian flag was also raised in the village of Davydiv Brid in the Kherson region.

