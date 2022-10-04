ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12534 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
36 019 70
war (20360) release (153) Kherson region (1345) de-occupation (233)

Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Starosillia and Davydiv Brid in Kherson region. VIDEO

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders liberated Starosillia in the Kherson region. In addition, the Ukrainian flag was also raised in the village of Davydiv Brid.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"Kherson region, Starosillia. Yesterday they went to Arkhanhelske, today - to Starosillia. Step by step, Kherson region is freed from the occupiers," said one of the soldiers.

There was also information that a Ukrainian flag was also raised in the village of Davydiv Brid in the Kherson region.

Read more: Algorithm of actions in event of nuclear attack has been published

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 