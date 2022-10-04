Musk’s plan for Ukraine is impractical and immoral, - Washington Post

The American billionaire is obviously just trying to make noise around himself, but he should also pay attention not only to the Russian fake "referendums", but also to completely legitimate votes in Ukraine that took place earlier.

Council on Foreign Relations senior researcher Max Booth writes about this in an article for the Washington Post, Censor.NET reports with reference to Zn.ua.

Elon Musk has achieved fantastic success in building electric cars and launching space rockets. But the fact that he is the richest man in the world does not mean that he is able to solve any problem in the world.

Booth writes that Musk's proposals are full of illusions and ignorance. He points to the American billionaire's insatiable love for attention. And he assumes that he was seeking attention with his messages. But the plan he proposed is neither practical nor moral.

Russia invaded Ukraine. And international law prohibits holding referendums on which country Ukrainians want to live in, even if the UN will monitor this vote.

See more: Russian military is shelling communities of Kherson region with heavy artillery, abducting people and looting. PHOTOS

"It's like Putin invading Alaska, demanding a referendum on whether the state's residents want to become part of Russia again," Booth explains.

He reminds that Ukrainians have already clearly stated their wishes: more than 90% of them voted for independence in 1991, and more than 90% support their country's defense efforts now. Therefore, no referendum is needed to find out which country Ukrainians want to belong to. They already demonstrate this in the battles for their freedom, paying a high price.

According to Booth, Musk's tweets illustrate the sinister influence of Russian propaganda.

He also reminds that Ukraine has always been neutral, and NATO is still not ready to grant it membership. This did not stop Putin from invading Ukraine in 2014 and then again in 2022.

Watch more: In de-occupied village in Kharkiv region, another torture chamber of Rashists was found. VIDEO

Booth reminds: Musk completely ignores the fact that Putin annexed four regions of Ukraine.

He assumes that the billionaire knows very little about Ukraine - although he has good intentions.

The fundamental disagreement between Putin and the people of Ukraine is that Ukrainians consider themselves worthy of living in an independent country with friendly relations with the West. And Putin does not think so, - reminds Bout. The war would be over today if Putin would simply give up his imperialist dreams. But until that happens, the battle will continue. And peace plans that would satisfy Putin's invented images will not bring peace closer.