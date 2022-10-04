NATO Secretary General received Ukraine’s application. Now it should be considered by ambassadors of Alliance countries, - PO

In the format of a note, Ukraine has officially sent an application for membership in NATO to the Secretary General of the Alliance, which will be further considered at the level of ambassadors of the member states.

Deputy head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"As of today, the Secretary General received the application officially through a note from Ukraine, and the next stage will be the discussion of this application at the level of the North Atlantic Council, that is, at the level of the ambassadors of NATO member states in Brussels," he said.

Zhovkva reminded that the leaders of nine countries have already published appeals to support Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.

He also explained that Ukraine's declared "accelerated procedure" for joining NATO means there is no need for a MAP.

"When Ukraine declares that it will move to NATO under an accelerated procedure, it means that today, taking into account the experience of countries such as Sweden and Finland, Ukraine expects that the movement towards NATO membership will continue without the use of the instrument Action plan on membership, which until today was one of the mandatory elements," he noted.

The deputy head of the OP emphasized that the President and the diplomatic service are currently negotiating with NATO member states so that the Ukrainian application "receives practical consideration."