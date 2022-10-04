Iran, which supplies Russia with drones, did not recognize illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanani, said on Monday that Baghdad supports the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity in the context of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported by the Iranian state news agency IRNA, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

Responding to a question about Iran's position regarding the annexation of four Ukrainian regions by Russia, Kanani said that Tehran "emphasizes the need for full respect for the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states as a fundamental norm of international law and respect for the principles and goals of the UN Charter."

Also, the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry supported "any efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in Ukraine" and urged "to avoid any provocative actions that could disrupt the course of peace, stability, and tranquility."

Read more: NATO Secretary General received Ukraine’s application. Now it should be considered by ambassadors of Alliance countries, - PO

In the Ukrainian-Russian war, Iran is believed to be on Russia's side, providing it with political and military support.

In August, it was revealed that Russia had received "hundreds" of drones from Iran that could be used in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine - despite Washington's calls for Tehran not to do so. After that, the Ukrainian military repeatedly shot down Iranian drones that were carrying out attacks on southern cities. On September 23, the Ukrainian side decided to deprive the ambassador of Iran in Ukraine of accreditation, as well as to significantly reduce the number of diplomatic personnel of the Iranian embassy in connection with the supply of attack drones to Russia.