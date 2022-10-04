Enemy attacks near 10 populated areas of Donbas were repulsed, in south enemy is demoralized and abandoning positions, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on October 4, 2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 223 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on attempts to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, but, at the same time, conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, and carries out regrouping. The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the entire contact line, conducting aerial reconnaissance. Strikes civilian infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of war.

There remains the threat of the enemy launching air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine. Thus, during the day, the occupiers launched 5 missiles and 1 air strike, carried out more than 15 shellings from rocket launchers. Objects and civilian population of more than 12 settlements were damaged by enemy strikes. Among them are Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Andriivka (Dnipropetrovsk region), Bakhmut, Zaliznychne, Voznesensk, and Prydniprovske.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars and barrel artillery:

in the Siversk direction - in the area of ​​the settlement of Pysarivka, Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Vilkhuvatka, and Dvorichna.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is regrouping its units.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled the areas of more than ten settlements with mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery. In particular, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Zaytseve, and Yakovlivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, the infrastructure of the settlements of Avdiivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Kostiantynivka, and Novomykhailivka were damaged by enemy shelling.

The enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. Areas of twenty-five settlements were shelled. Among them are Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka and Orihiv.

Areas of more than 20 settlements along the contact line were hit by artillery fire in the South Bug region.

The measures of the so-called "partial mobilization" are ongoing in the Russian Federation. According to available information, the Kazan manpower center is forming and manning three motorized rifle and two artillery regiments with the funds of the Kazan Higher Tank Command School. Despite ongoing mobilization measures, the Russian side does not stop the practice of using private military campaigns on the territory of Ukraine, staffed by persons recruited in places of deprivation of liberty. Thus, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, in the so-called "training centers", training of the specified category of persons continues for their further deployment to the front line.

According to updated information, on October 3 of this year, up to 30 enemy targets were confirmed to have been hit by the Defense Forces in the south of Ukraine. The enemy is demoralized, leaves positions, retreats to a safe distance, destroys ammunition stocks, and tries to destroy bridges and crossings. All this - with the aim of slowing down the pace of the offensive of our troops.

During the current day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Mayorsk, Vyimka, Spirne, Ozerianivka, Zaytseve, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vesele, Pervomaiske, and Novomykhailivka.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes during the day. It was confirmed that 2 strongholds, 8 places of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 2 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy were hit. In addition, our air defense units shot down 2 enemy UAVs. Missile forces and artillery during the current day hit the control post, as well as 2 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the occupiers.

We work for victory! We believe in the Armed Forces! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.