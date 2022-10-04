Biden informed Zelensky about new aid package of $625 million for Ukraine - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden had a phone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

It was reported by Press Office of White House, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

"President Biden has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression for as long as necessary, including the provision of a new security assistance package worth $625 million today, which includes additional weapons and equipment, including HIMARS, artillery systems and ammunition, as well as armored vehicles," the statement said.

It is noted that the US President also reaffirmed the continued readiness of the United States to "impose serious costs" on any person, entity or country that supports Russian annexation attempts.

"He welcomed the success of the agreement, which allowed to guarantee the safe export of Ukrainian grain to world markets, and stressed the need to ensure its continuation," the White House said.

Biden also underlined the continuing efforts of the United States in uniting the world around Ukraine's struggle to defend its freedom and democracy.

It is noted that US Vice President Kamala Harris also took part in the conversation with Biden.