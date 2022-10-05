Ukraine to receive 4 HIMARS systems, 32 howitzers and 200 MaxxPro armored vehicles in new military assistance package - Pentagon

Ukraine will receive ammunition, HIMARS missile systems, howitzers, and MaxxPro armored vehicles as part of a new package of military assistance from US.

It was reported by Pentagon Press Office, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

This package of military assistance includes 4 Highly Mobile Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and ammunition for them; 16 155-mm howitzers; 75 thousand 155-mm artillery shells; 500 high-precision 155-mm artillery shells; 1 thousand 155-mm shells for remote anti-personnel mine systems.

In addition, the package also includes 16 105-mm howitzers; 30 thousand mines for 120 mm mortars; 200 MaxxPro armored vehicles and 200 thousand rounds of ammunition for small arms.

Ukraine will also receive equipment for the installation of barriers and anti-personnel ammunition "Claymore".

"Since 2014, the United States has provided more than $ 19.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than $ 16.8 billion since the beginning of Russia's unprovoked and brutal invasion on February 24," the Pentagon said.

It added that to meet Ukraine's needs on the battlefield, the United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with "key capabilities".