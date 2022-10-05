13 839 52
Russian servicemen who got lost in local forests are detained in Kharkiv region every day - Interior Ministry
Russian occupants hiding in a forest are found almost every day in Kharkiv region.
it was reported by Interior Ministry press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"Almost every day we find Russian soldiers who got lost in local forests. Due to hunger they come to the settlements where they are detained by the Interior Ministry specialists. And following the requirements of the Geneva Conventions, they replenish the exchange fund," - the statement reads.
