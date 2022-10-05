With help of HIMARS, Armed Forces of Ukraine can attack most targets, including in Crimea - Pentagon

The US-provided HIMARS MLRS and their ammunition allow the Ukrainian military to hit targets, in particular in Crimea.

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia Laura Cooper stated this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

She reminded that Crimea is Ukrainian territory.

"We estimate that with the GMLRS systems they have on HIMARS, the additional number of which we will provide in the new military assistance package, they can hit most targets on the battlefield. They can hit most goals, including in Crimea," she said.

The Pentagon also stated that the United States considers it more expedient to transfer Soviet rather than Western tanks to Ukraine.

In addition, the US administration does not see the need to supply Ukraine with Lend-Lease weapons, Cooper said.

"We are grateful to Congress for providing support to Ukraine by passing the Lend-Lease bill," Cooper said.

She clarified that for now, Washington is focused on the allocation of weapons by the president's powers. During the shipment of weapons to Ukraine directly from American warehouses, "compensation payments for damaged equipment" are not required.

According to her, last week the Deputy Secretary of Defense of the United States discussed with the representatives of the defense ministries of allied countries ways of supporting the military industry specifically in terms of helping Ukraine.

"And Russia - what is Russia doing? It's going to North Korea for help. It's going to Iran. It doesn't have that depth of support," Cooper said.