UN General Assembly will meet to discuss annexation of Ukrainian territories by Russian Federation

The UN General Assembly convened an urgent meeting next Monday to discuss Russia’s announced annexation of four partially occupied regions of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the AFP agency.

A meeting of the 193 UN member states will discuss a resolution on the annexation, which is currently being prepared after Russia vetoed the condemnation at the UN Security Council last week, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

The General Assembly will meet at the request of Ukraine and Albania.

