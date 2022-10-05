Putin approved ratification of "agreement on acceptance" of DPR, LPR, territories of Zaporizhizha and Kherson regions under control of Russian army into Russian Federation,- Russian mass media

Putin approved the ratification of the "agreement on the acceptance" of four regions into Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

On October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the ratification of the treaty on the acceptance of the "DPR", "LPR", the territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions under the control of the Russian army in the Russian Federation.

According to UP, Putin appointed Denys Pushylin as the acting "head of the DPR", Leonid Pasichnyk as the "head of the LPR", Yevgen Balytsky as the "governor" of the Zaporizhzhia region, and Volodymyr Saldo as the "governor of the Kherson region".

It was with these persons that on September 30, the Russian president signed fictitious and legally void "agreements" on the "acceptance" of the occupied territories of eastern and southern Ukraine into the Russian Federation.

Kherson protege of the Kremlin Kyrylo Stremousov has already announced that customs control at the border between the Kherson region and Crimea has ceased to exist.