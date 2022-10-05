1 585 1
On October 4, enemy helicopters Mi-24 and Mi-8 were destroyed in South, - Air Force
On October 4, two enemy helicopters were destroyed in the South of the country.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
"On October 4, in the south of the country, the anti-aircraft missile units of the Center Air Command of the Air Force destroyed two enemy Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters," the report said.
