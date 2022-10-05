Occupiers may have hundreds of Iranian "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones - Air Force

The Russian army may have hundreds of "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones, which it received from Iran and uses for attacks in Ukraine.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that Russia delivered the drones from Iran by Il-76 transport aircraft. Earlier it was about four such boards.

Ignat suggests that the Russians have established other ways of transporting Iranian drones. Therefore, it is difficult to name the exact number of drones that are in service with the Russian army, but we are talking about hundreds of units.

"We may be talking about hundreds of "Shahed-136", which they (Russians. - Ed.) label as "Geran". There is no need to call them "Geran", because we understand where the legs grow from. This is an Iranian drone "Shahed- 136". Corresponding diplomatic notes have already been issued to the Iranian government," the spokesman said.

