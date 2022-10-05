10 588 45
De-occupation of Luhansk region has begun, several settlements have already been liberated - Haidai. VIDEO
The liberation of the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region from the Russian invaders has begun.
This was reported by the head of RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.
"The de-occupation of Luhansk region has begun. Several settlements have already been liberated from the Russian army and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already raising the Ukrainian flag there. Let's move on, thank our Armed Forces for such wonderful news," said the head of the RMA.
