Putin is waiting for arrival of "General Winter", who always saved Russian army - Borrell

According to the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin is counting on the fact that the difficulties of winter will increase the fatigue of the Western world from the war in Ukraine.

Borrell said this during a speech in the European Parliament, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Truth.

As Borrell pointed out, the consequences of war for many countries are certainly bad in terms of prices, energy, and food.

"We have to very actively interact with the rest of the world to help them overcome the consequences of this war. We have to make great diplomatic efforts, explanations so that the world understands 'why' this war and how it can end," he said.

Borrell emphasized that the war cannot end due to the fatigue of the Western world, which is what Putin is counting on.

"Putin believes that democracies are weak, that the systems of public opinion will not survive a cold winter. He is waiting for the arrival of "General Winter", who always ended up saving the Russian army. He is waiting for the cold, gas interruptions, high prices and low temperatures so undermine our will and continue to support Ukraine. This is the place to ask Europeans to understand what is at stake. Because our support for Ukraine is not just a matter of generosity. Our support for Ukraine must be constant, as Ukraine's security is inextricably linked to our security. Our future depends on what is decided there," he said.

"This war can only end in a way that ensures peace. And to ensure peace, Ukraine must be given back its territorial integrity and full sovereignty; Russia must be forced to recognize its political and moral responsibility for the war, pay for reconstruction and answer for human crimes, that happened there. That, and nothing else, should be our goal. Hence the sanctions. That is why military aid. That is why diplomatic actions. On these three fronts, we must continue to work without giving up: now is not the time for procrastination," said the head of European diplomacy.