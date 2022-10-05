Great Britain will never recognize Russia’s attempts to seize territory of Ukraine and will bring Putin to justice, - MFA

The Foreign Ministry of Great Britain said that it will never recognize Russia’s attempts to seize the territory of Ukraine.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory and its continued attacks on civilians are flagrant violations of international law. We will never recognize attempts to seize territory by force. We will hold Putin accountable for his cruelty," the ministry said.

