USA advises Ukraine to liberate southern territories before winter, - Financial Times

US officials and lawmakers have warned that Ukraine faces a critical battle to regain territory in the country’s south before winter sets in if it is to deny Russia a chance to tighten its grip on the region.

The Pentagon said Kyiv must use its momentum in the east to push back Russian forces occupying strategic regions in the south, the gateway to the Black Sea.

"The fighting season is coming to an end. The Ukrainians have gained the upper hand and must continue to use their advantage," said Chris Murphy, a Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

While Ukraine has succeeded in its lightning counteroffensive in Kharkiv region and the unexpected ouster of Russian forces from Lyman in Donetsk region, Western allies see the liberation of Kherson as a crucial test.

"If you control Kherson, you can definitely prevent the Russians from going to Odesa, I think we all believe that the Russians really want that," said a senior US military official.

Officials said Ukrainian forces urgently need to retake the south before winter, as the ground in the region has not frozen for the past three years, meaning the terrain will soon become extremely boggy. And this, according to officials and analysts, gives an advantage to those who defend themselves.