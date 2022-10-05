ENG
Occupiers are forcing Zaporizhzhia NPP workers to obtain Russian passports and sign employment contracts with Rosatom, - General Staff

The Russian occupiers continue to put pressure on the workers of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the captured city of Enerhodar.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"In the temporarily occupied city of Enerhodar, the occupiers continue to exert moral and psychological pressure on the workers of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Thus, according to available information, workers are being threatened to obtain Russian passports and sign employment contracts with the state atomic energy corporation Rosatom," the report says.

