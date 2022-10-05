Russian occupants shelled two districts of Dnipro region, - Head of Regional Council Lukashuk

Safety situation in Dnipro region remains tense. Occupants shelled Nikopol and Novomoskovsk districts.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was mentioned in Telegram by the Head of Dnipro City Council Mykola Lukashuk, as reports Ukrinform.

"In Nikopol district, the occupants attacked Chervonohryhorivska community with cannon artillery. No casualties," he wrote.

It is also noted that the Russian army struck the Novomoskovsk district. The arrival of a rocket was recorded there. Experts are identifying the debris. There were no casualties among the population. The rest of the districts of Dnipropetrovsk region are without emergencies.

